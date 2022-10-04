Actor Mammootty criticizes temporary ban on Sreenath Bhasi

Megastar Mammootty recently reacted to the question of media on the temporary ban issued by the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) against actor Sreenath Bhasi.

According to Mammootty, “there should not be any ban and denying job is wrong.” He said that to his knowledge, the ban against Bhasi has been lifted. The reaction came during a promotional event for his upcoming movie 'Rorschach'.

A case was registered last week against Sreenath Bhasi based on the anchor's complaint, the actor used abusive words against her during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi. Following that, KFPA temporarily banned Bhasi.

The anchor later revoked the police complaint and maintained that she don't want to spoil the actor's career, and that he has apologised.