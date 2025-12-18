Actor Nidhhi Agerwal left distressed after being mobbed by chaotic crowd at Hyderabad event

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 : Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly shaken after being surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd during a promotional event in Hyderabad.

The incident took place during the launch of the song 'Sahana Sahana' from her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab.'

Videos now circulating on social media show the situation at the venue turning chaotic, making it difficult for the actor to leave safely after the event.

The videos show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group.

In no time, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Several users described the scene as "terrifying," with one commenting that such behaviour goes beyond fan culture and amounts to harassment. Another user said that mobbing an actress at a public function was "scary and unacceptable."

'The Raja Saab,' directed by Maruthi, is a horror-fantasy drama slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. The film stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

Earlier this year, the teaser for the film was released, showing Prabhas in a light-hearted role before the story takes a darker turn.

