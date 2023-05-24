Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51 due to massive cardiac arrest

In a shocking bit of news, Nitesh Pandey passed away at the age of 51 due to massive cardiac arrest. He was in Igatpuri in Mumbai at the time of his death. Nitesh Pandey began doing theatre in 1990. In 1995, he acted in Tejas in which he played a detective. Nitesh Pandey worked in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He also worked in films including Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do. Not only that, he also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions. His performance in Khosla Ka Ghosla was much appreciated by all. He was last seen in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. He was a known face in Indian television for the last 25 years.

The saddening news of his demise was confirmed by his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar.Nagar said, "My brother-in-law is no more, and my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has embarked on a journey to Igatpuri to bring his mortal remains back. They are expected to arrive later this afternoon. We are all completely numb, and I haven't even been able to speak to Arpita since the tragedy occurred. "He also revealed that the late actor had no prior ailments before the sudden heart attack.Nitesh hailed from Almora Kumaon in Uttrakhand and was married to actress Arpita Pandey whom he met on a TV show, Justajoo. They got married in 2003. Nitesh was also previously married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.

