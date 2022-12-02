Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED office in money laundering case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from conman Chandrashekar.

Notably statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on September 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event. During the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and on iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekar).

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh.