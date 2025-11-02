Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s Mother Passes Away at 89 in Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, passed away peacefully at the family’s ancestral home in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar On Friday. She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time.

According to an official statement shared on behalf of the Tripathi family, Smt. Hemwanti Devi breathed her last surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation took place on Saturday in Belsand. On the work from, Pankaj Tripathi officially wrapped the Banaras schedule of the much-awaited film, Mirzapur: The Film. The team is now set to resume filming in Mumbai soon.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, it is a cinematic adaptation of the popular Prime Video series and will bring back the original cast, except Vikrant Massey. The big-screen adaptation is slated for a 2026 theatrical release across India before making its way to OTT platforms.

The film marks the return of the lead actors from the series, like Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.