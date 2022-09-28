Actor politician Ravi Kishan cheated of Rs 3.25 crore by Mumbai based businessman

Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan Ravi Kishan has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore by a Mumbai based builder. The police have said that a complaint has been registered and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. The case has been filed under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

The MP had given the amount to accused Jain Jitendra Ramesh in 2012. However, when Kishan demanded his money back, the builder gave him 12 cheques of Rs 34 lakh each, some of which later bounced.After failing to convince Ramesh to return the favour, Kishan initiated the complaint and filed it with the police.

