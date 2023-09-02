Actor R Madhavan appointed new president of FTII Society

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appointed actor R Madhavan as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and chairman of the governing council.

Mr R Madhvan has been appointed the President of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council. The decision has been formally conveyed to us by the Ministry, said FTII registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor. On X, earlier known as Twitter, Anurag wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

The FTII Society, headed by the FTII chairperson, has 12 nominees, of whom eight are nominated under the ‘Persons of Eminence’ category while four are FTII alumnus. The Ministry usually nominates the members while appointing the institute chairperson, but it had deviated from this tradition when actor Anupam Kher was appointed in October 2017.