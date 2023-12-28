Actor Randeep Hooda Urges Swift Rescue for Tigress Trapped in Snare in Uttarakhand's Surai Forest

A tigress has been spotted moving with a snare entangled in her lower stomach in the Surai Forest Range of Uttarakhand. Actor Randeep Hooda brought attention to this distressing situation by sharing the information on social media, urging the Uttarakhand Forest Department and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene and assist in the rescue and treatment of the big cat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Randeep Hooda posted, " A tigress is moving with snare in her belly in the Surai forest range Uttrakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her @ukfd_official @pushkardhami @ntca." He tagged the Uttarakhand Forest Department, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and North Texas Colorguard, seeking swift action.

Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her🙏@ukfd_official@pushkardhami@ntcapic.twitter.com/AdtdJzu1UV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 28, 2023

The Surai Forest Range, situated approximately 20 km from Khatima, is renowned for its diverse flora and fauna. A favourite spot for nature and bird enthusiasts, the range attracts numerous tourists. The forest area is spread over an area of 180 square kilometres. It is bordered by Sharda Sagar Dam in the east, Khatima Nagar in the west, Melaghat Road in the north and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve area in the south.

