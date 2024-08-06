Actor Ranveer Singh Calls Badminton Player Lakshya Sen A 'Starboy' After Narrow Miss at Paris Olympics

The whole world is focused on the 2024 Olympics currently underway in Paris. Many Indian athletes are striving and working hard for medals. In men's singles badminton, 22-year-old Lakshya Sen narrowly missed a bronze medal in the final match. Lakshya Sen is the first Indian men's shuttler to reach the semi-finals in men's singles. Despite fighting valiantly until the last moment, he was defeated in the final stages. Following this, actor Ranveer Singh shared a post praising Lakshya's effort.

Ranveer Singh encouraged Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen after his defeat. Sharing his Instagram story, he wrote, "What a player! What courage, agility, range of shots, focus, intelligence—all wow. His brilliant performance in the Olympics is beyond words. He lost by a narrow margin. But he is only 22 years old, and this is just the beginning." Sharing this story, Ranveer added, "The day of fighting will come again, proud of you Starboy."

On the other hand, coach Prakash Padukone recently made a statement that the performance of Indian badminton players in the Olympics was very disappointing. He emphasized that it is necessary for players to introspect instead of constantly making demands from the federation. Players need to ask themselves how hard they are actually working. Lakshya Sen was also disappointed after losing. India will have high expectations from Lakshya Sen in the next Olympics.