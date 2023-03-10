Actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted of wife's murder, dies at 89

Robert Blake, the controversial actor who won Emmy Award before a murder trial ended his career, died on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 89. As per BBC, Robert Blake was charged with his wife’s murder and then acquitted. However, he was later found responsible for her death in civil court.As per his family, Blake died peacefully, surrounded by friends and family.The actor’s niece Noreen Austin released a statement on Thursday and shared that Blake died of heart disease.

Blake was born in New Jersey. After his family moved to California, he started acting in a comedy series named Our Gang. As per the publication, the late actor’s career began in the 1930s when he started acting in the classic movie The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Apart from this, he also featured as the murderer named Perry Smith in the 1967 movie which was an adaptation of Truman Capote’s novel Cold Blood.Blake earned an Emmy nomination for the CBS made-for-TV movie Judgement Day: The John List Story. He also appeared in the NBC series Hell Town.