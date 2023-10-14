Actor Rona-Lee Shimon thanks people for supporting Israel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Israeli actor Rona-Lee Shimon, best known for her part in the television series 'Fauda' has thanked all those who supported her country, which came under attack by Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, the official page of Fauda Official posted a video of the actor. "I want to say thank you to all of the people around the world who are supporting Israel at this time. Thank you for your voices, thanks for your support this is the best thing to do for us. I have been getting messages from all around the world to support you so much. October 7th will go down in history as one of the most horrific massacres ever done in the history of the world. Thank you for not being silent," she said

The move came days after 'Fauda' producer and actor Lior Raz took to the front lines by joining the volunteer group Brothers in Arms.

Also, Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi has joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to Variety, Israeli theaters have gone dark and many who have been active in media and entertainment are volunteering in extensive ways.

Adar Shafran, a producer and filmmaker who chairs the Israeli Producers Association, said production work across the country has halted, Variety reported.

Rotem Shamir, the director of 'Fauda' told Screen Daily, "In the days that passed since the attack, we have ceased all work on our productions. It is not only impossible to think about work in a time like this, but there are people dead or missing everywhere. We now turn our energy and time to help out as much as we can."

The IDF Home Front Command has mandated all local Israeli film and TV productions must cease as the entire film and audiovisual industry shifts to on-the-ground aid and live news coverage, according to the Screen Daily, a British film magazine covering the international film business.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict efforts for de-escalation and ceasefire have been made by various international parties, but achieving lasting peace remains a formidable challenge.

Israel has undertaken measures to protect its citizens, including the deployment of Iron Dome missile defence systems, which have intercepted many of incoming rockets.

Civilians on both sides continue to endure the consequences of violence.

The Israel-Hamas war entered the eighth day on Saturday. The conflict erupted after terror group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and a barrage of rockets stormed into southern Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces on Friday called for an immediate evacuation of Gaza.

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured.

He also touched on the ongoing efforts to collect the bodies and bring them to Tel Aviv for identification before handing them over to their loved ones. Calling it a "tedious and detailed process", he noted that Israel has never in history faced such a situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor