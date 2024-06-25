Actor Ronit Roy Talks About Losing a Big Hollywood Opportunity Due to Karan Johar's Film

Actor Ronit roy who is renowned name in Tv and Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie 'Jaan Tere Naam' (1992) but got famous through TV shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and 'Bandini'. Ronit established himself as such a solid actor that Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow wanted to bring him on board for her film 'Zero Dark Thirty'. However, Ronit Roy had to let go of his Hollywood dreams as his dates were locked by Karan Johar for 'Student of the Year.

Ronit Roy recently shared a incident on Kapil Sharma's show while promoting 'Shehzaada' with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Rajpal Yadav. He talked about missing out on a big opportunity in his career. Ronit revealed that he was chosen for the film Zero Dark Thirty without any auditions. The renowned director, Kathryn Bigelow, had watched his work and wanted him in the movie. Ronit was surprised that such a distinguished director had picked him for her film.

However, he faced issues because of his prior commitments to Karan Jahar's film 'Student of the Year'. Ronit requested to reschedule the dates as it was a rare opportunity to work with an Oscar-winning director in a Hollywood movie. Unfortunately, Karan's team declined to release him or adjust the dates, which led him to decline the offer. The situation worsened when the 'Student of the Year' shoot schedule changed unexpectedly. When Ronit asked Karan about the shoot a week before, he learned that they were off schedule. It was a major disappointment for him as he missed out on the Hollywood opportunity, and 'Student of the Year' was delayed as well.

Kriti Sanon humorously remarked on the challenges of being "ethical" in the industry, with Kartik Aaryan jokingly saying, "That's why I stay unethical." In a 2013 PTI interview, Ronit Roy expressed his regret over missing the chance, mentioning, "I was offered an intriguing role in Zero Dark Thirty. Unfortunately, I couldn't take it due to date Issues. I watched the film and regret not being a part of it. While shooting 'Student of the Year' with Karan Johar in Thailand, I couldn't manage my schedule for Zero Dark Thirty."