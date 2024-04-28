Actor Sahil Khan, held in Mahadev Betting app case, brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Actor Sahil Khan was brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh on Sunday after being arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT in connection with the Mahadev Betting app case.

"I believe in the judiciary of the country," Khan told reporters as he was escorted by security officials.

Mumbai Police has also seized actor Sahil Khan's passport as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Khan was apprehended on Saturday from Chhattisgarh, where he had reportedly been evading authorities for nearly 40 hours. His attempts to secure a pre-arrest bail failed as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea.

Khan had fled Mumbai, constantly changing his location to evade authorities.

The actor stands accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities. His name surfaced during the investigation of the Mehadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court had granted him anticipatory bail on the condition of cooperation with police interrogation, which Khan failed to comply with, leading to this development.

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) tracked down Sahil Khan in Chhattisgarh, where he was subsequently apprehended.

Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Sahil Khan was not cooperating with the interrogation process.

The case, initially registered at Mumbai's Matunga Police Station, involves over 38 individuals, including Khan, embroiled in a betting scandal. The alleged size of the scam is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) filed in the case.

Among those implicated in the FIR are names like Mustakim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Upal, Shubham Soni, and several others.

Notably, chief accused, Ravi Uppal, was detained in Dubai last year by local authorities. According to the sources, the arrest was made by Dubai police based on a red corner notice issued by Interpol at the behest of ED.

Sahil Khan, known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', has transitioned into the fitness industry in recent years.

Initially handled by the local police, the matter was later transferred to the Crime Branch's cyber cell for further investigation, eventually leading to the formation of the SIT.

