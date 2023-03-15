Actor Sameer Khakhar, the 'Khopdi' of teleserial 'Nukkad' dies at 70

By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 11:36 AM 2023-03-15T11:36:02+5:30 2023-03-15T11:50:25+5:30

Mumbai, March 15 Veteran theatre, television and film actor Sameer Khakhar - who is remembered for his rib-tickler ...

Mumbai, March 15 Veteran theatre, television and film actor Sameer Khakhar - who is remembered for his rib-tickler performance as 'Khopdi' in the teleserial 'Nukkad' passed away here on Wednesday. He was 70.

A family member said that Khakhar was ailing for long and succumbed to multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Borivali suburb early today.

His funeral is scheduled later today at the Vaziranaka Crematorium in Borivali west.

Blessed with a roly-poly personality, large eyes on a roundish face, Khakhar is best known for his role of a drunkard in the popular comedy-serial, 'Nukkad' directed by Kundan Shah-Saeed Mirza that was telecast on Doordarshan in 1986-1987.

