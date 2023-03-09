Actor Satish Kaushik cremated in Mumbai, Anupam Kher breaks down during last rites

Satish Kaushik was cremated at 8:15 pm on Thursday in Mumbai. Anupam Kher who broke the news of the actor's demise was inconsolable Family, friends and Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to the actor.Satish breathed his last in the wee hours of March 9. His body was then taken to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for the postmortem.

Bollywood celebs such as Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Sharad Kelkar, among many others, condoled his death. Union minister Amit Shah also tweeted his tribute. He went on to work on almost 100 films in a long and storied career. His memorable roles include Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural and many others. He has directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam, among others.