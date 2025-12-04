Actor Shaam turns director; directs inspiring Indie song sung by Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep

Chennai, Dec 4 Actor Shaam, who has delivered several superhits in Tamil cinema, has now turned a director.

Sources close to the actor say that he has now directed an inspiring Indie song titled 'Varum Vetri'. Interestingly, the number has been rendered by none other than Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep.

Sources point out that Shaam, who for over twenty-five years has remained a compelling presence in Tamil cinema, has not only directed the music album 'Varum Vetri' but has also produced it under the banner of SIR Studios.

Joining him on screen is actress Neera, whose vibrant presence complements the album’s mood of aspiration and upliftment. The song has been composed by Amrish, renowned for his dynamic musical range, while celebrated choreographer Sridhar Master has embellished the song with his appealing dance steps.

The prestigious T-Series label is to present the album worldwide, further elevating its reach in the global music market.

The song has been shot by cinematographer K. A. Sakthivel while editing is by Lawrence Kishore. Lyrics for the song is by Jagan while art direction for the album is by V. R. Rajavel. Stunt Coordination is by Monster Mukesh and costume styling by Neera.

On the acting front, Shaam has completed shooting for director P Velmanikkam's upcoming action thriller 'The Trainer'. The film features actor Srikanth along with Shaam in the lead. The much-awaited film has been inspired by the ‘Kaavalan’ App Initiative of the Tamil Nadu police force.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that The Trainer will feature Srikanth in a compelling role as a dog trainer, with a trained dog named ‘Lee’ playing a significant part throughout the narrative.

Actor Shaam will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Drawing inspiration from the ‘Kaavalan’ App developed by the Tamil Nadu Police Department to ensure the safety of women, the film blends social relevance with gripping action.

Sources say that the story of 'The Trainer' will revolve around a mysterious gang involved in criminal activities under the influence of an acupuncture doctor. They also point out that the film will be high on action and will feature at least eight high-octane action sequences that are bound to leave audiences thrilled.

Apart from Shaam and Srikanth, the film's cast also includes Pujitha Ponnda, Anjana Kirthi, Junior MGR, Vagai Chandrasekar, and Sai Dheena in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by cameraman Arunmozhi Cholan, music by Karthik Raja, the elder son of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, and crisp editing by Niranjan Antony.

