Actor Shreyas Talpade Credits Akshay Kumar for Helping Him Recover Post-Heart Attack (Watch Video)

Actor Shreyas Talpade is a popular figure in both Bollywood and the Marathi film industry. Known for his catchphrase Zhukega Nahi Sala, he has also made a mark in the South Indian film industry. Last year, during the shoot of the film "Welcome to Jungle," Shreyas suffered a heart attack but has since recovered well. Throughout this challenging period, he received significant support from Akshay Kumar, which helped him maintain a healthy routine.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Catchup, Shreyas shared that Akshay Kumar took him under his wing from day one. He set up a routine for Shreyas concerning his meals and workout habits. Shreyas explained, "We would have breakfast at 7:30 AM. Akshay would already have finished his workout by then. Then we would have breakfast together, and his entire team would prepare a separate meal for me, ensuring it included salads and other healthy options. We would then have lunch at around 12:30 PM."

He continued, "Dinner was prepared at 6:30 PM, and the next morning, we would meet again for breakfast at 7:30 AM. Akshay helped me set up this routine, and I think that has touchwood! It was a tremendous help." Shreyas expressed his gratitude towards Akshay Kumar during the interview, highlighting the positive impact of this structured lifestyle on his recovery. Currently, Shreyas is busy shooting for "Welcome to Jungle" alongside Akshay Kumar, continuing to thrive in his career while maintaining his health.