Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies of cardiac arrest during gym workout

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was married to Ira Suryavanshi for 15 years from 2001 to 2015 after which he married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to condole the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, writing “gone too soon”. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi or Anand Vir Surryavanshi debuted in the industry with Ekta Kapoor's show Kkusum which features Hiten and Gauri Tejwani as the main leads. He also worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Mamta, Waaris, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Suryaputra Karn, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Bhagyavidhaata, Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein among others.