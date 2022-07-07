Actor Sreejith Ravi arrested for exhibiting nudity towards minor girls

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been arrested after he was accused of exhibiting nudity to two minor girls. The actor, who is the son of veteran actor T. G. Ravi, has been arrested under section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The incident is reported to have taken place on July 4, in the Thrissur district. As per the police, Sreejith was seated in his car when two minor girls came along. The actor allegedly stepped out of his car and exhibited his genitals.According to Onmanorama.com, the police investigated the incident based on his vehicle. The report added that Sreejith has been booked for the incident and during the investigation, he confessed he has apparently been undergoing treatment for his behavioral disorder.

This is not the first time that Sreejith has been booked for such an obscene act. It is reported that the actor was booked in a similar case a few years ago as well. According to an NDTV report from 2016, the actor was arrested after a group of 14 schoolgirls from Palakkad accused him of exposing himself to them in public. He was granted bail at the time.He started his acting career in 2005 with the film Mayookham. Chanthupottu released in the same year which ran for more than 100 days came as the first break. Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Naalu Pennungal, Sivarasan in the rajiv gandhi assassination based Mission 90 Days were his important roles. Chekavar was a turning point where he eventually ventured in the Tamil film industry with the movie Vettai. Sathyan Anthikad's Kadha Thudarunnu and Orkut Oru Ormakoot by Manoj Vinod showed a possibility of moulding into character roles and humour apart from the villainy seen throughout and through lineage of the one-time prominent villain actor T. G. Ravi. He won SIIMA Award in 2013 for the Best Comedian for his performance in the film Punyalan Agarbattis. His portrayal of the simpleton auto driver Abhayakumar a.k.a Thuthuruthoo in this film resulted in a big jump in his popularity.