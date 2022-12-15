Actor Stephen tWitch Boss dies by suicide

Popular actor-dancer-DJ Stephen tWitch Boss passed away at the age 40. Reportedly, he died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13. Boss’s claim to fame was as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project. His popularity achieved newer heights after he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ as a guest DJ. Boss is survived by his wife and three children.

Stephen tWitch Boss, who was popular for shows like So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reportedly died by suicide at the age of 40. Page Six confirmed the news. As per a TMZ report, law enforcement sources said that police discovered Boss’s body in a Los Angeles hotel room. His wife Allison Holker apparently said that Boss left his home without car, which was quite unlikely of him. The exact reason for his suicide is yet to be out. Reports also have it that he passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stephen tWitch Boss’s claim to fame was as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project. Soon after, he became a runner-up on Star Search. He was also a part of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He was a judge when the show resurfaced in 2022.