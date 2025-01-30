Actor Swara Bhasker’s X Account Permanently Suspended Over Republic Day Post

Swara Bhasker's X profile was permanently suspended due to copyright infringement. It was because of what Bhasker had posted on Republic Day. The actor called the decision “ridiculous and untenable” and requested to review and reverse the decision on Instagram. Swara Bhasker wrote on Instagram, "Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams. One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom (sic)."

She continued, "The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India’(sic)."She then asked, "How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness??? Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright (sic)."

Requesting X to further look into the matter, she concluded, "If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision (sic)." Swara was last seen in the 2022 film Mimamsa and will soon star in Mrs Falani. In 2023 she married activist and politician Fahad Ahmad. The same year she gave birth to their daughter Raabiya. Swara has been vocal about her politics through the years on X and Instagram.