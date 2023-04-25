Actor Unni Mukundan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls it ‘the best 45 minutes of his life’

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who was recently seen in the runaway super hit Malikappuram, met up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. He took to Twitter to share pictures from the meeting and wrote a long note in which he described it as the ‘best 45 minutes’ of his life. Unni further said that he will never forget PM Modi’s advice to him and that he’d love to implement it soon.

In his tweet, Unni wrote that it was always his dream to meet PM Modi and talk to him in Gujarati. He wrote, "This is the most electrifying post from this account! Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover ! Your “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up ! It was one big dream that I had to meet you and talk to you in Gujarati (sic). He further added, “It’s done and what a way it has been! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life! I will never forget a word you told me… every Advice will be put into practice and implemented…”Several Twitter users congratulated him on the meeting with PM Modi. One user tweeted, “Congratulations brother!!! I am glad You got a blessing from our vishwa guru (sic).” Another one wrote, “Congratulations. You are truly blessed (sic).