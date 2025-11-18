Actor Urmila Unni joins BJP, declares herself a ‘Modi fan’

Kochi, Nov 18 Popular Malayalam film and television actor Urmila Unni has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a high-profile addition to the party’s cultural and celebrity outreach in Kerala.

The induction took place at a function held in Kochi, where Urmila received the party membership in the presence of senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities from the film industry.

Noted film producer G. Suresh Kumar was among those who attended the ceremony, underscoring the growing interest of film fraternity members in mainstream politics.

Urmila, known for her distinguished career in dance, television serials and cinema, said her decision was driven by her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am a Modi fan,” she stated, adding that she believes in his vision of development and national progress.

The actor said she intends to remain active not only in cultural circles but also in public service through political and social engagement.

Her entry into the BJP has sparked discussions within Kerala’s political circles, particularly as it comes ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Political observers view her induction as part of the BJP’s wider strategy to attract well-known cultural figures and expand its influence in the state.

Urmila’s move is also being seen as a continuation of the trend of film personalities aligning with the BJP in Kerala.

Her popularity and social presence are expected to bolster the party’s outreach, especially among urban and culturally engaged voters.

Having been an active figure in classical dance, television, and cinema for decades, Urmila said she now feels it is the right time to contribute to society through a political platform.

Her entry is likely to energise the BJP’s campaign narrative, adding symbolic weight to its efforts to expand its footprint in Kerala’s socio-cultural space.

Her statement reaffirming, “Yes, I am a Modi fan,” was widely noted as a clear endorsement of the BJP’s leadership and ideology.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor