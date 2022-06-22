Actor Varun Sharma announces wrap-up for 'Fukrey 3'

The filming for the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Fukrey 3', starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma, has concluded on Tuesday.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement.

He posted a picture of him from the film's set alongside the caption, "And it's a Wrap 'Fukrey3' Can't wait for you guys to witness the Magic this Man has created! Loveeee you @mriglamba Sir"

The movie's director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba also shared an Insta post. He wrote, "It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and everyone of you. fuk fuk fuk fuk. Will miss shoot madness for sure. OK bye"

For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. A pivotal part of the film has been shot in the national capital.

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017.

Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor