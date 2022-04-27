Actor Vijay Babu booked for sexual assault; survivor alleges he raped her several times

Kerala Police have reportedly registered a case against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. A case was registered by the woman in Ernakulam South police station. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi, on the pretext of offering her roles in movie. Reportedly, the complainant has alleged that the offence was repeated by the accused more than once. As per the reports, the police is yet to quiz or arrest Vijay Babu.

In a recent Facebook LIVE session, Vijay reportedly disclosed the name of the complainant and claimed that he is the real victim. According to a report by Onmanorama, the actor will file a defamation case and is willing to face the consequences after revealing the name of the complainant who has leveled allegations against him as the person is tarnishing his name and causing embarrassment to his family and friends. He defended himself saying he has evidence to prove his innocence. He claimed he was the victim and shared that he will be filing a defamation case. He also rubbished the allegations that he selected the actor in return for sexual favours. "I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," said the 45-year-old actor who is the founder of 'Friday Film House', which is a film production company. The 'survivor' too shared the other side of the story by releasing a statement on a Facebook page named Women Against Sexual Harassment. The post makes serious allegations against the actor-producer accusing him of sexual exploitation and repeated rape during the past one and a half months. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

