Actor Vijay Raaz Removed from 'Son Of Sardaar 2' Over Misconduct Allegations, Actor Responds

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 is making headlines even before the shooting has begun. First, Sanjay Dutt was dropped from the project due to his U.S. visa rejection, and now popular actor Vijay Raaz has reportedly been removed from the movie due to allegations of misconduct.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, a source revealed, "Yes, it’s true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behavior on the sets. He demanded bigger rooms, a vanity van, and also overcharged us for the spot boys. His spot boy was paid ₹20,000 per night, which is more than what some of the biggest actors pay. The UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites."

The source continued, "When we tried explaining the costing scenario to him, he refused to understand and spoke rudely. His constant response was, ‘Aap logo ne mujhe approach kiya, main kaunsa saamne se aaya kaam maangne.’ We tried to accommodate all his demands, but the behavior kept getting worse. He even started to demand two cars for a three-person staff to travel. After all the discussions, we decided to remove him from the film."



Viajy Raaz reaction

Vijay Raaz presents a different perspective on the situation, asserting that his removal was due to not greeting Ajay Devgn rather than any misconduct. He stated, "I arrived at the location early for the trial. I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn because he was busy, and I continued to speak with my friends around. Thirty minutes later, Mr. Kumar Mangat came to me and said, ‘Aap film se nikal jaaye, hum aapko nikal rahe hai.’ The only misconduct from my end is that I didn’t greet Mr. Ajay Devgn. I was removed from the film within 30 minutes of reaching the sets."

The action-comedy film, directed by Ashwani Dhir, stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla in key roles. It is a remake of the 2010 Telugu film *Maryada Ramanna*.

The plot centers around Jassi, played by Ajay Devgn, who returns to his ancestral village after his father’s death. Upon arriving, he becomes entangled in a series of comedic and action-filled events involving local rivalries and misunderstandings. Jassi’s life takes a turn when he falls in love with Sweety, played by Sonakshi Sinha, who is connected to a dangerous local gangster, Billu, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt.