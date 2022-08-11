Actor Vishal suffers serious injuries while shooting for fight sequence

Actor Vishal has severely injured himself while shooting for his next Mark Antony. Film critic Ramesh Bala informed on Twitter that the actor was filming a rigorous action sequence after which he sustained injuries on the shooting sets.Earlier in July, Vishal who was filming the final schedule of his upcoming film Laththi got injured on the sets. Back then, he had hurt his hand and the shooting abruptly got canceled for a few days.. The actor sustained injuries today morning while filming an action sequence.

Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah in a prominent role. If media reports are to be believed then both Vishal and SJ Suryah will be seen in dual roles in the film. Others in the cast include Ritu Varma, Sunil Verma, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio will have music scored by GV Prakash. Cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam and edits will be handled by Vijay Velukutty.Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Mark Antony will have stunts choreographed by Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, and Ravi Varma. Peter Hein was the one who even designed stunts for Vishal’s previous film Laththi. The shooting of Mark Antony kickstarted in May.