Actor Yash Pandit ties the knot with girlfriend Mahima Mishra

Yash Pandit, television actor best known for playing the role of Dr Pulkit Deshpande in Star Plus’ drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra. As per The Times of India, the couple got hitched on Saturday in Mumbai. Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra got engaged on 8th December 2021.

The ceremony was held in Mahima's hometown Kanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Yash Pandit opened up on his love story and revealed that he met Mahima at their mutual friends' party in 2015. The two got chatty during their meet and hit it off instantly. Yash shared that he then met with Mahima a couple of times and that's when it all began. The two have been together ever since. Talking about Mahima's professional background, she is an MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in the maximum city. The actor is super happy to start a new chapter in his life with Mahima.Yash Pandit is also known for his work in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hum Dono Hain Alag Alag, among others.