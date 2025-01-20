Actor Yogesh Mahajan Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest; 49-Year Old Found Dead At His Residence

Actor Yogesh Mahajan tragically passed away on January 19, 2025, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. His body was discovered in his Umergaon apartment after he failed to show up for his shoot on the set of his current show, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav. Concerned colleagues, who grew worried when he didn’t arrive, went to his apartment and found him unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His family later confirmed the sad news of his passing. Co-star Akangsha Rawat expressed her shock and sorrow, remembering Yogesh as a vibrant person with a great sense of humor. She shared that they had worked together for over a year, and his sudden death has left the entire cast and crew in deep shock.

Known for his work in Marathi films like Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya, Yogesh Mahajan had a strong fan following, and his untimely death has left many devastated. The funeral will take place on January 20, 2025, at the Gorari-2 crematorium near Pragati High School in Borivali West, Mumbai.