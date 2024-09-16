Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Get Married Away From the Media Glare In Temple Wedding; See Pics

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a beautiful South Indian wedding ceremony. The couple shared their wedding photos on the social media platform Instagram. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. Aditi shared the photos with a beautiful caption that read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity to laughter, to never growing up To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu (sic)."

Aditi and Siddarth met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film, Maha Samudram. In the same conversation, Aditi shared the adorable wedding proposal Siddharth had planned for her. “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.” They visited the school in March and he asked Aditi to show him a special location close to her heart: a floor above the nursery section,” she recalled.

“He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings,” the actress added. The couple got engaged earlier this year. The Heeramandi star had shared photos from engagement and took the internet by surprise.

