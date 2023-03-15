Actors celebrate as 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' accomplishes 2K episodes

Mumbai, March 15 As the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' completes eight years and touches the milestone of 2,000 episodes, lead actors Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh shared their excitement and recalled their long-term association with the popular comedy-drama.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' which started on March 2, 2015, revolves around two married couples, who are neighbours, and the husbands are attracted to each other's wives. The hilarious dialogues and storyline have made this comedy-drama fall in the category of longest-running shows on TV.

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori bhabhi, which is one of the popular TV characters, shared her happiness, saying: "It is a special moment for all of us. The show has given me recognition, love, fame, and memories to cherish forever. Kudos to our producers, the entire cast and crew, and loyal fans and audience."

On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) also spoke about the milestone moment and the recognition show has given to him.

He said: "2,000 episodes and eight long years is a big milestone for all of us. We are extremely proud and happy to see this amazing journey filled with learning, laughter, and joy. Each funny character I played these eight years has been greatly appreciated by the audience and struck a chord with them. Each of them stands out, and the audience has its favourites. It was not easy to play so many different characters, but I feel great achievement when I look back today. We have done so much and still have much to do. I am lucky to play 30-year-old Vibhuti in my 50s and be a part of such a stellar cast."

Being the producer of the show, Sanjay Kohli has all the reasons to celebrate.

"The journey has been quite fulfilling and rewarding. For a show that brings happiness and smiles to everyone's lives with amazing comedy content every day is a celebration. But moments like these are extremely special as they reaffirm our belief in doing the right thing while entertaining our audience like no other," he concluded.

