Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Robbed In Europe; Rs 10 Lakh And Passport Stolen

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary in Europe, faced a harrowing experience when they were robbed of belongings worth 10 lakhs. The incident occurred despite being at what they believed to be a secured location, a resort property. Vivek Dahiya expressed his frustration and disappointment in a video shared on his Instagram story, where he criticized the hotel's security measures. He mentioned that the hotel staff were aware that their belongings were in the car, yet the theft still occurred, resulting in the loss of their passports, wallet, cash, and all the shopping that they did over the past 15 days.

In another Instagram story, Vivek further elaborated, stating that the car had been parked in a supposedly secure area within the resort premises when the break-in occurred. He emphasized that such incidents could happen to anyone and requested empathy and support from their followers, urging them not to criticize but rather to offer assistance or understanding.

While talking to TOI the couple stated that, "Our trip to Florence has been incredible, except for one unfortunate incident. Upon arriving yesterday, we planned a brief stay. While visiting a property, we left our belongings in a car parked outside. Returning later, we were shocked to find the car broken into. Our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all valuables were gone, leaving behind only old clothes and food items."

"We sought help from the local police, but they dismissed the case due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the area. Unfortunately, by the time we contacted the Indian Embassy, it had already closed for the day. Now stranded in a small town near Florence, we are grateful for the assistance of the hotel staff during this difficult time. With no cash and an urgent need for embassy assistance, we require temporary passports and substantial help to return to India, as we are left with nothing," Vivek explained.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, known for her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” and Vivek Dahiya, who played Abhishek Singh in the same series, have been married since 2016 and recently celebrated their 8th anniversary.