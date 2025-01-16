Actors Vishwajeet Pradhan, Gajendra Chauhan react to attack on Saif Ali Khan, calls it "unbelievable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : The recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, has shocked the film industry and his fans. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder broke into Saif's home at the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The shocking incident has drawn strong reactions from the film industry.

Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan, who has worked with Saif in multiple films, shared a video message from Australia, condoled the incident, and questioned how such an attack could happen in a place like Bandra, "especially on the 11th floor."

Calling the incident "unbelievable", the actor said, "I am here in Australia, and I just got the news that Saif Ali has been attacked. Not once, not twice, but six times. I mean, this is so unbelievable. I have worked with Saif in many films. He is one of the kindest souls I have ever worked with. He is so soft-spoken and kind-hearted. His behaviour with everyone is always so good, especially with women, children, and the unit members. Back in the early 90s, I worked with him in Pailaj Mehlani's film Dil Tera Deewana. Later, we worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Mumbai Ka Baghu, which also had Kajol and others," he said.

"I have seen Saif in the 90s, in 2000, and even now, after so many years, he has always been impeccable. So, I am feeling frustrated and hopeless. His home is on the 11th floor in a place like Bandrahow is this possible? But it has happened. My full sympathies are with his family, and I pray to God that he recovers soon and that whoever did this gets the full punishment," he added.

Actor Gajendra Chauhan also expressed his concern, calling the incident "deeply alarming and serious."

"The attack on Saif Ali's house this morning is deeply alarming and a serious matter," said Gajendra in a video message.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan's team has issued a statement confirming that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read.

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," the actor's team added.

Speaking to the media, Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, said that burglary was the motive behind the attack. "It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter the house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said.

"One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams were in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

The shocking incident took place at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine, and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor