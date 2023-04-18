Actress Aarti Mittal arrested for allegedly running sex racket

Casting director and actress Aarti Mittal has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Mumbai and supplying models to customers. The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police sent two dummy customers and rescued two models, who have been sent to a rehab centre. The accused, Aarti Harishchandra Mittal, is a casting director for films and lives in Aradhana Apartments in Oshiwara. The models informed police that Aarti had promised to pay them Rs 15,000 each. Police had sent dummy customers to the hotel and that's how they busted this racket and arrested Mittal.

As per the officials, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar received information about this racket. So, he formed a team and posed as a customer and called Mittal and asked her for two girls for his friends. Mittal demanded Rs 60,000 to arrange for them. The police also stated that Aarti targetted when she met them during various projects by offering them good money to get into prostitution.Aarti is also an actor apart from being a casting director. She's worked in television shows like 'Apnapan' as well. The show stars Rajshree Thakur. A while ago, Aarti had posted on social media that she's shooting for a film with R Madhavan. There have been several instances of casting couch being involved in the film industry and many celebrities have confirmed it too. Recently, Malayalam actress Malavika Sreenath, who featured in films including Madhuram and Saturday Night, opened up on her horrific casting couch experience

