Actress Aditi Balan begins learning pottery

Chennai, Aug 26 Tamil actress Aditi Balan, who shot to limelight with her brilliant performance in director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's critically-acclaimed superhit film, 'Aruvi', has now begun to learn pottery.

The actress, who was last seen in the Malayalam crime thriller 'Cold Case', took to Instagram to post pictures of her learning pottery.

She wrote: "I've been wanting to learn pottery for a really long time and I finally made my first step towards it. It really was something.

"It's not just about centering the clay but also centering oneself - the breath, body and mind. It's such a beautiful process but you do have days where you just won't get the basics right.

"It is such a philosophical process that brings in so much awareness to one's own body and mind. Cheers to learning something new. Thank you Ranjitha for being such an amazing teacher. Coming back to learn more," she wrote.

The actress, who is to be next seen in the Samantha-starrer 'Shakuntalam', is also believed to be working on the sequel to her crime thriller 'Cold Case'.

