Actress Ananya Chatterjee dies of lung infection

Popular Bengali TV actress Ananya Chatterjee left for her heavenly abode on Friday morning. As per reports, she was admitted to a hospital for a lung infection and she was taking treatment for the same. The sad news of Ananya’s death was first shared by actress Joyjit Banerjee on social media.

Soon after this heartbreaking news broke out, heartfelt tributes started pouring in from celebrities and fans. Ananya’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the entire Bengali film industry. She was best known for her show Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath.