Actress and former Miss India Aditi Arya marries Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak

Former Miss India and actress Aditi Arya recently tied the knot with Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire Uday Kotak and co-head of Kotak811, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding, attended by close friends and family. Jay Kotak is the co-head of Kotak811, India's foremost digital bank, incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank. He is the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder Uday Kotak who has a net worth of Rs 1,13,270 crore, as per Forbes. Jay joined the Kotak 811 in 2021 and he is responsible for the strategy and the product. Before joining the bank, he used to work with McKinsey as a Business Analyst. He worked there for two years from 2012-2014. He also did an internship at Goldman Sachs in 2010.

Earlier this year, he confirmed his engagement to Aditi. Last year, rumours of their engagement had circulated online after both of them were seen posing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris.Jay holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History from Columbia University (2008-2011). He also did his MBA from Harvard Business School (2015-17). He completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. Jay also worked at Infina Finance Private Limited as an Analyst for one year (2011 - 2012). After winning the title of Femina Miss India World 2015 represented India at Miss World 2015, the 65th edition of the Miss World pageant. She was amongst the top 5 in Multimedia award, top 5 in People's choice award, top 10 in World Fashion Designer Dress award, top 25 in Beauty With a Purpose award, top 30 in the talent sub-competition and top 30 in the Top Model sub-competition. On the work front, she was last seen in Bollywood film '83.

