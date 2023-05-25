Actress and former Miss India Aditi Arya to marry billionaire banker Jay Kotak

Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate his fiancée, former Miss India Aditi Arya, for graduating from Yale University. The Co-Head of Kotak811 in his shout-out message to his fiancée wrote that she had "completed her MBA from Yale University". He also shared two pictures of Arya in her graduation robe. Jay Kotak himself holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University. He is currently the Co-Head of digital bank Kotak811.Aditi Arya, on the other hand, graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you @AryaAditi pic.twitter.com/xAdcRUFB0C — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) May 24, 2023

She had a stint as a research analyst with Ernst & Young. Arya was crowned Miss India World in 2015.There were rumours of Kotak's engagement with Aditi Arya sometime around August last year. However, neither of them had confirmed the rumours up until now. After winning the title of Femina Miss India World 2015, Aditi represented India at Miss World 2015, she was amongst the top 5 in Multimedia award, top 5 in People's choice award, top 10 in World Fashion Designer Dress award, top 25 in Beauty With a Purpose award, top 30 in the talent sub-competition and top 30 in the Top Model sub-competition. After passing on the crown of Femina Miss India 2015, Aditi Arya has made her Tollywood debut as the lead heroine in Director, Puri Jagannadh's film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram titled Ism. She was last seen in Ranveer Singh's 83.