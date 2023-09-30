Actress Archana Gautam, father attacked outside Congress office

Politician and actor Archana Gautam along with her father visited the Congress party office in New Delhi on September 29 to submit an application to meet the 'high command' at the office.She wanted to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament.

After getting news of her visit, some miscreants gathered outside the office and manhandled the actor and her father.The Bigg Boss fame refused to comment on the matter. Her father Gautam Budh is likely to file a case in the matter in Meerut on Saturday, and may also address the media.In the complaint, Archana Gautam's father stated his daughter was "threatened with death" and "casteist words were also spoken.The actress’ association with the Congress party began in November 2021, following which she contested unsuccessfully in the 2022 UP Assembly Elections from the Hastinapur constituency.



