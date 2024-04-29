Actress Arti Singh gives a glimpse of family moments from her wedding with Dipak

Mumbai, April 29 Television actress Arti Singh, who recently tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan, on Monday dropped some pictures from her wedding day, giving a peek into the special people in her life.

Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures, in which she could be seen wearing a red bridal lehenga.

The snaps show her mother Geeta Singh, brother and actor Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and other family members.

The post is captioned: "The special day with my most special people... my pillars #DipakKiArti."

Arti married Dipak on April 25 at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai.

Arti, who was the fourth runner-up in ‘Bigg Boss 13', is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'.

