Actress Chrisann Pereira to return to India next week after being cleared in drugs charges

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was framed in a drug case in Sharjah and later released, is likely to return to India next week.Late on Thursday, Chrisann's brother posted on his Instagram account: "Chrisann has completed the legal process and the authorities have cleared her from the case. She will be returning to India within the next 5 days."

Chrisann's family has been waiting for her return since April, when she was cleared by the Sharjah court of all narcotic charges. The city crime branch have arrested baker Paul Anthony, his aide Rajesh Bhobhate alias Ravi and drug peddler Shantisingh Rajput for allegedly orchestrating a fake audition for a web series in Sharjah, and planting drugs on Chrisann when sending her there on April 1. Police said the accused had similarly planted drugs on four other victims.

The two accused asked her to carry a trophy which had opium and ganja hidden inside it in a successful attempt to frame her in a drugs case.

Pereira was caught with drugs at Sharjah Airport which led to her imprisonment at Sharjah Central Jail for nearly four weeks before she was released. She is still in the UAE for legal formalities. However, a court has now cleared the Sadak 2 actor of all charges.