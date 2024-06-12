Actress Dalljiet Kaur Returns to Kenya After 5 months Amid Divorce Rumours with Second Husband Nikhil Patel, Shares Photos with Girls Squad

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has recently been in the spotlight due to personal issues. She disclosed her second husband's extramarital affair, leading to various accusations on social media. In response, Nikhil Patel took legal action, urging her to collect her belongings in Kenya or face donation. Following this ultimatum, Dalljiet has returned to Kenya.

Sharing a glimpse from Kenya, Dalljiet posted a photo capturing the Kenyan view from her room. Another picture features her with two friends, captioned 'When you meet your girls squad' from Nairobi, Kenya.

After a five-month absence, Dalljiet's return to Kenya raises questions about her belongings and the future of her marriage. With a son from her first husband, Shaleen Bhanot, and Nikhil Patel having two daughters from his previous marriage, their union, marked by grand celebrations and shared social media moments, faces uncertainty. Dalljiet's return to Kenya from India occurred ten months after their lavish wedding.

