Actress Huma Qureshi Writes Heartfelt Message for Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (See Post)

Huma Qureshi is not only a best friend of Sonakshi but also witnessed Sonakshi's and Zaheer Iqbal's love story. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, finally tied the knot with a civil marriage ceremony on June 23rd. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Huma who was present to experience this event got emotional and posted a sweet message with a pic of Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Huma posted Sonakshi and Zaheer's romantic photo and wrote, "Two most different personalities … two unique souls …. But … together you fit perfectly I’m so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story . my friends are now husband and wife." For reception Sonakshi Chose to wear Banarasi Saree while Zaheer Iqbal wore White Kurti suit.

Notably, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal have worked together in movie Double XL. On Workfront Huma was last seen in Sony Liv 'Maharani'. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.