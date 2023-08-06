Actress Ileana D'Cruz welcomes her first child a baby boy

Actress Ileana D’Cruz of Rustom fame has been blessed with a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the 'Barfi' actress posted a picture of her newborn named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan', born on August 1.“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” she wrote in the caption of the post. She had announced her pregnancy in April this year, and had been flaunting her baby bump on social media since. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, she shared a post revealing that she has named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana also gave a glimpse of her son.

Ileana posted a photo of the baby sleeping on a bed. The words in the picture read, ''Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023." She captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (black heart emoji). Hearts beyond full (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)." Ileana was last seen in the song 'Sab Gazab' by Badshah, while she shared the silver screen with Abhishek Bachchan in the movie 'The Big Bull', directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda next.