Actress Kadambari Jethwani files police complaint against 'false case' against her

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 : Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani met with NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu on Friday, to file a complaint against political leader and film producer KVR Vidyasagar.

Jethwani has accused Vidyasagar of filing false cases against her and her parents. The actress also claimed that certain police officers had conspired with Vidyasagar to harass her family and sought action against those responsible.

While speaking to media, the actress said, "Any honest citizen of the country would never want their name embroiled in all these controversies. I mean who wants their name splashed across newspapers. I was dragged into this without my consent illegally and unlawfully. It is said that people will do whatever they do, they are going to do it, but I have full faith in God, and there are good people in the country, good people with integrity who will not let the innocent suffer."

Her lawyer, N Srinivas Rao, who also addressed the media, said, "She belongs to a respectable family. Her father is 83 years old and a retired Army person. Her mother has retired from the RBI as Assistant Manager. Without giving any respect to senior citizens, Andhra Pradesh Police brutally acted against them and asked them for five days in police custody. Senior officials harassed her to get her to compromise on the case in Mumbai. As per her statement, there are some bigwigs involved but since she does not belong to the state, she is unaware of their identity. Police officers are hand in glove with some officials and this is not possible without any political influence. "

Jethwani alleged that Vidyasagar had filed a false forgery and extortion case against her family with the Ibrahimpatnam police in February.

She claimed that, on Vidyasagar's orders, the police travelled to Mumbai, arrested her and her parents without notice, and brought them to Vijayawada, where they were remanded in custody.

The actress also accused top-level police officers of being involved in their illegal arrest and mistreatment.

According to the actress, three IPS officers and two senior police officers in civilian clothes were part of the group that came to Mumbai with the Ibrahimpatnam police. Jethwani and her parents were held in jail for about 40 days.

As of late Friday night, the police recorded the statements of Jethwani and her parents.

