Actress KPAC Lalitha laid to rest with full state honours

The funeral of Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha was held with full state honours at Enkakkad in Wadakkancherry on Wednesday evening. The last rites were performed by her son and and actor-director Sidharth Bharathan. Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the veteran actor was taken to Thrissur after being kept in Tripunithara, where the public came to pay their respects. Actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan among other paid their last respects to KPAC Lalitha.

The mortal remains were also kept for public viewing at Thrissur’s Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. KPAC Lalitha breathed her last at 10:20 pm on Tuesday in Tripunithara, where she was residing with Sidharth Bharathan. Lalitha won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. In 2009, she was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2009 Filmfare Awards South. Lalitha latterly served as the chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. She was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan.alitha has a daughter Sreekutty and a son Sidharth who debuted as an actor in the movie Nammal, which was directed by Kamal. After a short career in acting, he chose a career in film direction. In 2012, he made his directorial debut with Nidra, which is the remake of 1984 film with the same title written and directed by his father Bharathan

