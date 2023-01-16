Actress Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with Vitiligo

Malayalam actor Mamta Mohandas on Sunday revealed she has been diagnosed with vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the skin to lose its colour. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, along with a poem. Mamta wrote poetically on her social media, "Dear (Sun emoji) , I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color. I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

Further, she also added the hash-tags:- color, autoimmune disease & vitiligo, among others. Mamta’s fans and friends commented on her post with encouraging messages.

Vitiligo causes the loss of skin color in patches. Vitiligo causes the skin cells that produce melatonin to die or stop functioning. The condition is not life-threatening nor is it contagious. Globally, 1 % of people have vitiligo, which typically affects the hands, feet, arms, face and legs.Mamta is a cancer survivor. A few years ago after she had a relapse of cancer. She spoke with Time of India in 2014 and said, "Well, I can’t say I have been as strong as I was when I first got the disease. I was a person who never worried about anything, whatever the issue. But for the first time in life, I was scared. It is easy to say, be positive. But this time, I felt it is ok to be scared, to be human."Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. She featured alongside Mammootty in Bus Conductor, with Suresh Gopi in Adbutham and Lanka (2006), and alongside Jayaram in Madhuchandralekha the same year. Mamta is also a popular playback singer. Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, she has also starred in a few Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.