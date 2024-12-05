Actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez Dies of Poisoning During Spiritual Retreat Session in Mexico

Actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez tragically passed away on December 1 following severe vomiting and diarrhea after undergoing a cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat in Mexico. The ritual involved the ingestion of Kambo, a substance derived from the venom of the Amazonian giant monkey frog, which is traditionally used by indigenous communities for detoxification but is banned in certain countries.

Rodriguez was attending the retreat as part of a Healer Training Diploma program when she consumed Kombo, a drink containing the frog venom. Witnesses reported that she initially experienced intense physical reactions, including vomiting and diarrhea, which are considered typical during the purported "healing" process. Despite initially declining assistance, Rodriguez eventually allowed her friend to intervene when her condition worsened.

She was rushed to a Red Cross hospital, but efforts to save her life were unsuccessful. The exact duration between the onset of symptoms and her arrival at the hospital remains unclear.

Rodriguez was identified by Mexican production company Mapache Films, which honored her memory with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Her untimely death has raised concerns about the safety and regulation of such cleansing rituals.