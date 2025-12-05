Actress Mehreen Pirzadaa tells IndiGo Airlines: The chaos you've created is outrageous!

Chennai, Dec 5 Lashing out at IndiGo Airlines for its app that kept showing flights to be on time until the airline cancelled flights at the time of boarding, actress Mehreen Pirzada on Friday told the airline in no uncertain terms that the chaos it had created was outrageous and demanded that it "own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded."

Taking to her X timeline to express her displeasure at the airline cancelling flights at the last minute, putting passengers to great hardship, actress Mehreen Pirzadaa wrote, "Go to hell @IndiGo6E! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence."

She further wrote, "With new DGCA rules in place, you should’ve fixed your schedules instead of misleading customers. The chaos you’ve created is outrageous. Own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded."

It may be recalled that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has admitted that the airline is going through severe operational turbulence, saying immediate priority remains to stabilise services and restore punctuality, even as achieving that "is not an easy target”.

The airline has been reeling under a wave of cancellations and delays, with more than 300 flights cancelled on Thursday alone and many others running late through the day.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the government was closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures until full stability was achieved.

The ministry has taken a serious note of the recent operational disruptions and cancellations of flights across IndiGo’s network.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has chaired a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management in the presence of the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), senior officials of the Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

