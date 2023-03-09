Actress Nagma loses ₹1 lakh in KYC fraud after clicking on spam link

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Nagma Morarji became the latest victim of a KYC fraud and lost nearly Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraudsters after clicking on a spam link which she received on her phone as a text message. According to a report in TOI, the Suhaag actress lost Rs 99,998 on February 28. Nagma said she received a text message that resembled those sent by banks as it was not from a private number.

Nagma is among 80 other victims who have been duped of several lakh rupees within a few days through the bank account fraud. Nearly all the victims belong to a single private bank. Sharing details, the 48-year-old actress told TOI that after she clicked on the link, she immediately got a call from a person claiming to be from the bank. The person reportedly told Nagma that he would guide her to complete the KYC update. She said the fraudster gained remote access to her phone., however, she clarified that she had not shared any details on the link. "The fraudster created a beneficiary account after logging into my internet banking and transferred Rs 1 lakh to a nationalised bank. I received multiple OTPs which showed they made at least 20 attempts. Luckily, I did not lose a huge sum," she added. Nagma made her Bollywood debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner Baaghi. She is also known for her movies like King Uncle, Suhaag, Yalgaar, Lal Baadshah, Chal Mere Bhai, Kunwara, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and several others.